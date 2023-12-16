The decisions of the teams of the WorldTour which includes Colombian cyclists, regarding the objectives of the 2024 season, they have forced the riders to define their start to the year.

It is already known that the Colombia Tour will be held again from February 6 to 11 with a start in Boyacá and the final in the capital of the Republic and that several cyclists from the country will be in the event.

First confirmations

However, what is known is that several of them will have to make up a team that will be called Colombia selectionsince their teams decided not to come to the competition.

TIME learned that one of the groups that cannot come to the test is Ineos, but that does not mean that Egan Bernal and Brandon Rivera may be in the test.

Photo: See also Panic! Fan tries to run over the referee with his car, video Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Likewise, it was learned that the Bora, Daniel Martínez and Sergio Higuita, He will not come either, since his plans for 2024 are very different, but the runners will start the year in Colombia.

Bernal, Rivera, Higuita and Martínez will be part of the Colombian National Team, which is being assembled to face the competition.

The teams

At the same time, it was learned that the teams from the highest category of cycling in the world that have confirmed their participation in the Tour Colombia have been Movistar, Astana and EF, but the Colombian Cycling Federation He noted that more confirmations are still awaited.

“For now we have that. What happened is that the race was confirmed late and the teams had already defined their season starts,” he told EL TIEMPO. Mauricio Vargas, president of Fedeciclismo.

Photo: BORA -Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

Vargas confirmed that Bernal, Bernal, Rivera, Higuita and Martínez will be in the Colombian National Team. Jesus David Pena (Jayco) and others who are expected to ratify their participation.

“It will be an important race with great runners, because as already known Mark Cavendish “He will be one of the main cyclists,” commented the leader.

In addition to Cavendish, the Colombians will be in Astana Santiago Umba, new hire, and Harold Tejada Who's still in the squad?

“We have not closed the book of participants and we hope that we can confirm more teams,” said Vargas.

