The organization of Tour Colombia 2024 confirmed, this Thursday, the participation of 26 teams for the competition that will take place from February 6 to 11 on roads of Boyacá and Cundinamarca.

The group will be made up of three WorldTeam squads, two ProTeams, 19 Continental teams and two national teams, which have accepted the invitation of the Colombian Cycling Federation to compete in our country.

The names

Astana Qazaqstan Team, EF Education – Easypost and Movistar Team They will be present with six riders, on rosters that will be confirmed in the month of January, but in which the participation of riders like the British rider is already known. Mark Cavendish (Astana) and the Colombians Harold Tejada (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

From the Proteam category, the European teams Bingoal WB from Belgium and Corratec from Italy have agreed to participate in the race, who will debut in the competition, which will begin on Tuesday, February 6 in the Boyacá municipality of Paipa.

In the continental category, three European teams have confirmed their participation so far: Beycoz Continental Team from Türkiye; Universe Cycling Team from Netherlandss, and Sabgal Anicolor from Portugal; six squads from America: Banco Guayaquil from Ecuador; Canel's Pro Cycling and Forte Petrolike – Androni Giocatolli from Mexico; Swift Carbon Pro Cycling from Brazil; SEP San Juan from Argentina and Panama is Cultura, and an Asian team: Nusuntara Cycling Team from Indonesia.

In the coming days, two European continental teams and one from Oceania are expected to confirm their attendance at the race, which will celebrate its fourth edition in 2024.

For their part, the Colombian continental teams that will be in competition will be: Team Medellín EPM, Colombia Power of Life Strongman, Nu Colombia, GW Erco Shimano, Team Sistecrédito and Orgullo Paisa.

Finally, the platoon will be completed with the National Teams of Brazil and Colombia, for a total of 156 runners who will fight for the title of the race and to meet the successor of the Antioquian Sergio Higuita, champion of the 2020 edition.

It should be remembered that the 2018 and 2019 editions were won by Egan Bernal and Miguel Ángel López, respectively.

