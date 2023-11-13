He Colombia Tourthe most emblematic race of Colombian cycling in recent years, has almost defined the route and the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca They set foot to be the headquarters of the competition.

The race, which has not been held since 2020, returns to the scene, thanks to the support of the national government and the contribution of the Colombian Cycling Federation.

Everything contracted

“They have been wonderful days for sport. With excitement and pride, I share with you another great news: between @fedeciclismocol and @MinDeporteCol we agreed to resume the holding of the Tour Colombia 2.1 2024. The largest cycling festival on the continent is back,” he said Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sports.

EL TIEMPO learned that the route is already being detailed and that the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca have the first option to host the competition.

Likewise, invitations have already been sent to national teams in the Continental category, international teams, including those from the World Tour, and some national teams.

The last champion of the test was Sergio Higuita, who left his compatriot in second place Daniel Martinez.

“Next week more things will be advanced and the measurement of the days will begin, although the route is not completely defined,” he told him. Mauricio Vargas, president of Fedeciclismo to EL TIEMPO.

And he added: “Invitations have already been issued for seven important teams and we hope to define that in time.

