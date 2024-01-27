After four years of absence, the Tour Colombia 2.1, the most important cycling race in recent times in the country, returns to the calendar. The test will begin next February 6.

The race, in this edition, will travel through routes of Boyacá and Cundinamarca. It will begin in Paipa and end in Bogotá on February 11.

The Tour Colombia will feature in this edition the three Latin Americans who have won one of the big three-week races, including the two Colombians: Nairo Quintana, winner of the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016, and Egan Bernal, who won the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro in 2021.

Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal.

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, champion of the Giro d'Italia in 2019 and winner of the gold medal in the road race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will also be on the starting line.

Other notable cyclists in the lot will be the British Mark Cavendish, the active cyclist with the most stage victories in the Tour de France, and the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko, one of the Astana bosses.

Alejandro Valverde will come to Colombia for the first time

The return of the Tour Colombia once again puts the country in the crosshairs of international cycling and for that reason, another 'big' champion confirmed that he will be in the race, although not competing.

This is the Spanish Alejandro Valverde, winner of the Vuelta a España in 2009 and podium in the big three. He also won the world title in the road race in 2018, in Inssbruck (Austria).

Valverde retired at the end of 2022, after 21 years of racing, but remained linked to the Movistar Team structure, a team for which he raced for most of his career.

Despite sharing eight years with Nairo Quintana in that squad, Valverde had never visited Colombia. Therefore, the announcement of his arrival in the country has him excited.

Valverde told his feelings about his first visit to the country in a video that was published on social networks.

