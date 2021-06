Irritation dominated Merijn Zeeman on Saturday after the finish of the first stage of the Tour de France. The sporting director of Jumbo-Visma had seen Primoz Roglic, Tony Martin, Sepp Kuss and Mike Teunissen arrive battered. They had been involved in one of the two massive falls – one with more serious consequences than the other – that marred the ride from Brest to Landerneau.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...