Update/With video



24 Apr. 2022

The boat carrying tourists sank on Saturday afternoon after getting into trouble off the coast of Shiretoko Nature Reserve, located on a peninsula off the northern island of Hokkaido. Of the ten rescued crewmembers, seven men and three women, some were fished out of the icy seawater and others found on the rocky shore. Eight of them were in an ‘unconscious’ condition, a Coast Guard spokesman told AFP. He said nothing about the health of the other two people. All ten were transported to hospitals. The Japanese authorities only speak of death if the death has been officially confirmed by a doctor. There is no trace of the other sixteen people on board, as well as of the tour boat itself.

Nothing is known about the nationality of the tourists. The Ministry of Transport in Tokyo said it was setting up a task force for the boat drama. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet to “do everything to save lives,” a government official said.

There were 24 passengers on board the Kazu I, including two children, as well as the captain (54) and a crew member (27). Rescuers searched for survivors from the air and by boat all night. Seven Coast Guard ships and five aircraft took part in the search and rescue. They were assisted by police helicopters and local fishing boats.

The tour boat left the harbor at 10 a.m. on Saturday. All passengers, as well as the captain and crewmember, were wearing life jackets at the time. At about 1 pm the captain reported that the boat was listing and in danger of sinking. The boat was then off Kashuni Falls, a scenic spot popular with tourists near the tip of the peninsula.

According to authorities in the nearby town of Shari, waves in this part of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk were high. Due to the rough seas, many fishing boats returned to port early on Saturday. The meteorological service had warned of an approaching low pressure area with increasing winds.

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK told the crew that the bow of their boat was making water and the hull had tilted about 30 degrees as a result and was sinking. After that, contact with the crew members was lost. Search helicopters did not arrive in the area until four hours after the emergency call.

According to the Coast Guard regional station in Abashiri, the Kazu I ran aground in shallow water just after leaving port in June last year. No one was injured in that accident.

The spot off the coast of the Shiretoko Peninsula where rescuers search for those on board the sunken tour boat. © AP



The boat was sailing in front of Kashuni Falls, a famous scenic spot near the tip of the peninsula, according to the Mainichi Shimbun, one of Japan’s leading newspapers, when the Coast Guard received the distress call. According to the operator’s website, the boat can accommodate as many as 65 people.

Located on the peninsula in northeastern Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s four main islands, Shiretoko National Park is known as a popular destination for spotting drifting ice. It was designated a World Heritage Site in 2005 and is a habitat for many rare animal and plant species.



A Japanese Coast Guard patrol boat searches the specified location for traces of the tourist boat. © Videostill NHK News



© AP



Japanese fishing boats help in the search for the missing people on the tour boat. © AP



