The Slovenian prevails in front of Gall and the yellow jersey, which will be crowned on the Elysian Fields. Simon Yates snatches fourth place in the general standings from Rodriguez

Ciro Scognamiglio

On the day in which Italy returns to conquer the mountain polka dot jersey 31 years after Claudio Chiappucci thanks to Giulio Ciccone (official coronation tomorrow in Paris), the last mountain stage of the Tour de France, 133.5 km from Belfort to Le Markstein with 6 Gpm, is won by Tadej Pogacar. The 24-year-old Slovenian from the Uae-Emirates won in a narrow sprint ahead of the Austrian Felix Gall, of Ag2r-Citroen, and the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard. Fourth with the same time Simon Yates, fifth at 7” Adam Yates.

Then, at 33”, Barguil, Pinot (at the last mountain stage of the Tour in his career) and Bilbao. At 50”, Johannessen and Majka close the top ten of the day. As for Ciccone, he had ridden perfectly in the polka dot jersey, immediately breaking away and taking the points necessary to conquer it mathematically: an Italian hasn’t won a distinctive Tour jersey since Nibali’s yellow one in 2014. See also After leaving Venezuela, will Pékerman return to lead the Colombian team?

the situation — Jonas Vingegaard will be crowned winner of the Tour de France for the second consecutive time on Sunday. The 26-year-old Dane from Jumbo-Visma preceded Tadej Pogacar by 7’29”, while third on the podium in Paris will be Adam Yates, the British also from the UAE-Emirates, behind him by 10’56”. Fourth Simon Yates at 12’23”; fifth Carlos Rodriguez at 12’57”; sixth Bilbao at 13’27”; seventh Jai Hindley at 14’44”; eighth Gall at 16’09”.

the program — The 21st and last stage – starting tomorrow at 4.40 pm – will bring the Tour de France to a close on the Champs Elysées in Paris: we would like to remind you that next year the grand finale will be in Nice (for the first time in history, with a time trial) due to the proximity of the Olympic Games (they will start on July 26 in Paris). The stage measures 115 km, with the traditional final circuit, and will start from Saint Quentin en Yvelines: this is the 2024 Olympic velodrome, the one where Ganna set the pursuit world record last year. See also The ideal team of Mexican footballers in 2021

Discover Il Ciclista: the exclusive platform of gazzetta.it, dedicated to practicing cyclists, where you can find routes, equipment, clothing, news on bikes, workouts and expert advice.