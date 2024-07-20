The 2024 Tour de France ends today with stage 21, the last one scheduled. Sunday, July 21, will see the 33.7 km time trial starting in Monte Carlo, in the Principality of Monaco, and arriving in Nice. The yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar is on his way to triumph in the race after 5 partial victories and, in the final stage, he could go hunting for victory number 6 to close with a flourish. The main opponent, if not the only one, is Remco Evenepoel. The route is not exactly for pure specialists, given the presence of a ‘real’ climb: 8.1 km up to La Turble, with an average gradient of 5.6%. The first rider will set off at 2:40 pm. Pogacar, the last to set off, will arrive at around 7:30 pm.

The stage live on TV and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Raidue from 15:40, with live streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from 14:15 on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.