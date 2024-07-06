The 2024 Tour de France proposes the ninth stage today, July 7. The program includes the fraction with start and finish in Troyes, 199 km with 4 mountain Grand Prix and 32 km of dirt road that can definitely liven up the day also in terms of the general classification. The spotlight is on the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar, who has demonstrated his value on dirt roads by triumphing this year in the Strade Bianche. The ninth stage represents an unprecedented mix. The four GPM are not prohibitive climbs – Cote de Bergeres (1.7 km, 5.2% gradient), Cote de Baroville (2.8 km at 4.8%), Cote de Val Frion (2.2 km at 5%) and Cote de Chacenay (3 km at 4.3%) – but they intertwine with the unpaved sections, posing an unprecedented challenge for the riders.

The stage on TV and streaming

The start is scheduled for 13:35, the arrival is expected around 18:00. Raidue will broadcast the stage live on free-to-air TV from 14:45, with streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from 12:45 on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.