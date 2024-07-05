The 2024 Tour de France proposes today the eighth stage, scheduled for July 6. The race will take place from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, 183.4 km long, with 5 Grand Prix of the Mountain that can liven up the day and shake up the general classification, still led by Tadej Pogacar even after the time trial that took place yesterday.

Today’s stage includes 3 GPMs in the first 40 km. Then, another ‘mini-climb’ at the halfway point and the last significant climb about sixty km from the finish line, with the last portion of the stage lively and favorable to individual initiatives, if the group agrees.

Live TV and streaming

The departure is scheduled for 13.05, the arrival between 17 and 17.30. Raidue will broadcast the stage live from 14.00, with streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from 12.45 on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.