The 2024 Tour de France offers today the 20th stage, the Nice – Nice to Col de la Couillole of 132.8 kmthe penultimate stage of the race that the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar is on his way to winning. Today’s route, July 20, 2024, still includes climbs that – live on TV and streaming – will give the final shake-up to the general classification. Pogacar, with 4 stage victories, is the master of the Tour with a 5’33” advantage over Jonas Vingegaard.

Today the group faces 4 mountain Grand Prix, 3 first category and one second category, the Col de Braus (10 km at 6.6%) which arrives after just 24.7 km. The Col de Turini is more challenging, which is reached at km 59.8 after a 20.7 km climb with an average gradient of 5.7%. Then, after 95.4 km, they climb to the top of the Col de la Colmiane crowning hairpin bends for 7.5 km at 7.1%. The last climb of the Tour leads to the Col de la Couillole: to reach the finish line, 15.7 km at 7.1%.

The stage on TV and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Raidue from 3 pm, with live streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from 1.15 pm on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 210) and live streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.