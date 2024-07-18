The 2024 Tour de France today features stage number 19, the 144.6 km Embrun – Isola 2000. Today’s route, July 19, includes 3 Grand Prix de la Montagne – 2 Hors Categorie and 1 first category – with the climbs destined to give a new jolt to the general classification led by the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar.

The stage heats up after about twenty kilometers, when the attack begins on the Col de Vars (18.8 km Hors Categoria GPM with an average gradient of 5.7%). After about 20 km of descent, the climb begins again towards the Cime de la Bonette (22.9 km Hors Categoria with 6.9%). After about 40 km of descent, the last effort with the Isola 2000 climb, up to the finish line that coincides with a first category GPM reached after 16.1 km with an average gradient of 7.1%. The start is scheduled for 12:30, the arrival is expected around 16:30.

The stage on TV and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Raidue from 2 pm, with live streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from the start of the stage on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 210) and live streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.