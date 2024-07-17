The 2024 Tour de France offers today the 18th stage, the Gap-Barcelonnette of 179.5 km. Today’s program, July 18, 2024 – live on TV and streaming – should not create any shocks in the general classification dominated by the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar. The leader could have a relatively quiet day in the stage marked by 5 third-category mountain Grand Prix that can become the springboard for ambitious actions even from afar.

The road climbs with the Col du Festre (3.9 km with an average gradient of 6.3%) after 32 km of racing, then with the Cote de Corps (2.1 km at 7.2%), then with the Col de Manse (5.1 km at 3.6%), the Cote de Saint-Apollinaire (7 km at 5.5%) to finish with the Cote des Demoiselles Coiffees (3.6 km with 5.4%), the last peak 40 km from the finish. The start is scheduled for 13:20, the arrival is scheduled for 17:30.

The stage on TV and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Raidue from 2.45pm, with live streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from the start of the stage on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 210) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.