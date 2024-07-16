The 2024 Tour de France arrives in the Alps and today offers stage number 17, St. Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Superdévoluy177.8 km. The route on July 17th once again features a lot of climbing, with 3 mountain Grand Prix that can liven up the day and further define the general classification, led by the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar. The first GPM corresponds to the Col Bayard, 6.8 km at over 7% gradient, then the Col du Noyer, 7.5 km at just over 8% which – as a first category GPM – should further select the head of the race. Then, the less steep final climb of 3.8 km at almost 6%.

Today’s stage, which heats up in the last 30 km, opens the final phase. Three more days of climbing stages will follow before the final time trial between Monaco and Nice to close, for the first time in the history of the Tour not in Paris due to the Olympics. Thehours The departure time is set for 12.45, while the arrival is expected for approximately 16.50.

The stage on TV and streaming

The race will be broadcasted on TV from 12.15 on Eurosport 1, Sky channel 210 and from 14.00, free-to-air, on Rai 2. Live streaming for subscribers on Sky Go and NOW from 12.15 and on RaiPlay from 14.00.