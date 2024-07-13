The 2024 Tour de France offers today the stage number 15, the Loudenvielle – Plateau de Beille of 198 km with a lot of climbing and 5 Grand Prix of the Mountain (4 of first category before the arrival Hors Categorie) – live on TV and streaming – in a key day of the race. After the show in the 14th stage, today July 14 the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar can land another decisive blow in the Pyrenean stage that lights up immediately after the start.

After just under 7 km, the peloton tackles the Col de Peyresourde (6.9 km at an average gradient of 7.8%), which won’t make an immediate difference but will immediately test the legs of the riders. After the descent, they prepare to tackle the Col de Menté (9.3 km at 9.1%). Then, it’s the turn of the Col du Portet d’Aspet (4.3 km at 9.6%) which closes the first 65 km. After the triptych, there are more than 50 km of flat terrain to catch your breath and gather your thoughts. After 127 km, the serious stuff returns, with the climb to the Col d’Agnès (10 km at 8.2%) and the subsequent steep climb of Port de Lers. About thirty kilometers of descent precede the final climb to Plateau de Beille: 15.8 km at 7.9% that decide the stage and, perhaps, the entire Tour. The start is scheduled for 12.05, with arrival expected at 17.30.

The stage live and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV by Raidue from 2.45 pm, with streaming on Raiplay. For subscribers, live from the start on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.