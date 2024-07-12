The 2024 Tour de France offers today the 14th stage, the Pau – Saint-Lary-Soulant of 152 km. The route of the July 13 fraction includes a sequence of climbs: Tourmalet, Hourquette d’Ancizan and the finish. A day that can give a push to the general classification, led by the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar.

The stage heats up after about 70 km, when the group passes the intermediate of Esquieze-Sere and faces the Tourmalet, Grand Prix of the Mountain Hors Categorie: 19 km with average gradients of 7.4%, which also reach 10%. Then, after about 17 km of descent, the climb begins again towards the Hourquette d’Ancizan (8.2 km with 5.1%), second category GPM, before the final showdown: the arrival on the Pla d’Adet from Saint Lary Soulan (10.6 km with averages of 7.9%) after 152 km of battle. The start is scheduled for 13:20, the arrival is expected around 17:30.

The stage on TV and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV by Raidue from 2.45 pm, with streaming on Raiplay. For subscribers, live from the start on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.