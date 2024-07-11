The 2024 Tour de France offers today the 13th stage, the Agen-Pau of 165 km. The stage of July 12th foresees a route without major pitfalls for the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar. The route lights up partially with the 2 Grand Prix of the Mountain in the final phase: Cote de Blachon (1.5 km at 6.9%) after 127 km and Cote de Simacourbe (1.8 km at 6.4%) after 136 km. The last 30 km could allow the group to sew up in case of a breakaway and pave the way for a new sprint finish. The start is scheduled for 13:50, the finish is scheduled for 17:30.

The stage on TV and streaming

Today’s stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV by Raidue from 2.45pm with live streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live TV from 1.15pm on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) with streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.