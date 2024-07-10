The 2024 Tour de France offers today the 12th stage, the Agen-Pau of 165 km. The route of the July 11th stage foresees a lively route but not to the point of having an effect on the general classification led by the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar. The group faces 2 fourth category Grand Prix of the Mountain: at km 127 the Cote de Blachon (1.5 km at 6.9%) and at km 136.3 the Cote de Simacourbe (1.8 km at 6.4%). If the cap does not pop, the finale is destined to offer a bunch sprint given the last 15 km flat. The departure is scheduled for 12.50, the arrival is expected at around 17.30.

The stage on TV and streaming

The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Raidue from 2.45pm, with live streaming on Raiplay. For subscribers, live from the start of the stage on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.