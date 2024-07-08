The 2024 Tour de France today features stage number 10, the 187km Orleans – Saint-Amand-Montrond. The stage on July 9 is the first without even a Grand Prix of the Mountain along the route. The group, fresh from a rest day, will ride up and down hills that do not seem likely to produce significant consequences: no risk for the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar. 10km from the finish line, the Bruere-Allichamps ‘ramp’ could become the springboard for an individual attempt or almost, as an alternative to the more than probable sprint. The start is scheduled for 1.05pm, with the finish expected between 5pm and 5.30pm

The tenth stage on TV and streaming

The tenth stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV by Raidue starting at 2:45 p.m., with streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, from 12:45 p.m. live on Eurosport 1 with streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.