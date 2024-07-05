The victory in the time trial of the seventh stage of the Tour de France went to the favorite, Remco Evenepoel, who won the 25.3-kilometer Nuits-Saint-Georges-Gevrey-Chambertin in 28’52”, ahead of the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar at 12″, Primoz Roglic in third at 34″, and Jonas Vingegaard in fourth at 37″. The Belgian proved to be the strongest of all in the time trial, detaching the race leader Pogacar who however remains in the yellow jersey.

In fact, nothing changes in terms of positions in the general classification, even if the Belgian has closed the gap on the Slovenian of the UAE Emirates. Evenepoel remains second, increasing his advantage over Vingegaard in third to 42 seconds. Tomorrow is the eighth stage, the Semur-en-Auxois – Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, of 183 kilometers.