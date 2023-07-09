Canadian success in front of Latour. In the race for the yellow jersey, the Slovenian is still ahead of the Dane: he is now 17″ behind the 2022 king of the Jumbo Visma in the standings

A spurt 1.5 km from the finish, a strong signal, 8” earned but still without the yellow jersey prize. Tadej Pogacar gives another blow to Jonas Vingegaard’s certainties in the fight for the final success of the 2023 Tour de France but on the Puy de Dome – historic climb that the Grande Boucle has not had since 1988 – the Dane still holds the yellow jersey with a 17″ lead on Slovenian.

the tour today — The ninth stage (Saint Leonard de Noblat- Puy de Dome of 182.5 km) was eagerly awaited to get an idea of ​​the form of the two pretenders to the final victory. And the protagonists have not betrayed. First the Jumbo-Visma with Kuss set the pace in the first part of the climb (13.3 km), then the finish was all by the Slovenian with the last 1500 meters at full speed which earned him 13th place in the order of stage finish, 14th Vingegaard. A fraction that has seen the success of Michael Woods. See also Lionel Messi: his Instagram message that is crazy on networks

the decisive escape — On the Puy de Dome (last 4 km of the climb closed to the public and forbidden to the flagships with two possible bike change stations at -2.5 km and -800 metres) the Canadian of Israel-Premier Tech hits the 14th success in his career ahead of the Frenchman Pierre Latour. A stage success built with a breakaway of 14 riders that started at the beginning of the stage: Powless, Mohoric, Berthet, Izagirre, Jorgenson, Woods, Boivin, Campenaerts, De La Cruz, Lutsenko, Abrahamsen, Gregaard, Burgaudeau, Latour. Advantage of the group of fugitives who even exceeded 15′ before the final sparks with the attack of the American Jorgenson reached less than 1 km from the finish.

