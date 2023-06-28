The uniform of the team that in France will have the Italian as stage hunter has been presented. The sprinter will be Pedersen, the classification man Skjelmose
The new Trek-Lidl jersey that Giulio Ciccone’s team will use in the Tour de France has been presented. Compared to the past kit – after the change of sponsorship – yellow is added to the blue and red. But before the men’s team, the women’s team will use the new jersey. In fact, women will be the protagonists at the start of the Giro d’Italia scheduled for Friday from Chianciano Terme.
For Saturday’s departure from Bilbao, the eight riders in the Trek-Lidl jersey will be the Danish Mattias Skjelmose with ambitions for the classification, his compatriot Mads Pedersen for the sprints, the Belgian Jasper Stuyven, the Luxembourgian Alex Kirsch, the American Quinn Simmons, the Spanish Juanpe Lopez – already the pink jersey in the 2022 Giro -, the Frenchman Tony Gallopin and the Italian Giulio Ciccone, stage hunter.
