The new Trek-Lidl jersey that Giulio Ciccone’s team will use in the Tour de France has been presented. Compared to the past kit – after the change of sponsorship – yellow is added to the blue and red. But before the men’s team, the women’s team will use the new jersey. In fact, women will be the protagonists at the start of the Giro d’Italia scheduled for Friday from Chianciano Terme.