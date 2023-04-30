Thijs Dallinga, Stijn Spierings, Branco van den Boom and Zakaria Aboukhlal have won the Coupe de France with Toulouse, the second time in history after 1957. With the help of the Dutch, the PhD student made mincemeat of Cup holder Nantes last night. Halfway through it was already 4-0 and in the end the first cup win since 1957 was no longer in danger for Toulouse (5-1), including two goals from Dallinga and two from Logan Costa.

