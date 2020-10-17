After a favorable decision of the administrative court, bars in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) which had been closed since Monday, October 12 were able to reopen on Friday, October 16. On the other hand, “the curfew applies to Toulouse from this evening“, recalls the journalist Muriel Lassaga, live for the 13h00, Saturday 17th October. They will therefore have to close at 9 p.m.

The decision to close the bars had been made by the prefect of Haute-Garonne because “the city had been placed in a maximum alert zone“, specifies the journalist.”Un collective of cafetiers and restaurateurs decided to seize the administrative court wanting to denounce, according to them, an excessive stigmatization of their establishments“, she continues. The court agreed with them, because”no cluster was detected having for origin a contamination by one of their customers “.