Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), correspondence.

The Place Occitane agency is the last Pôle emploi site in the Toulouse hypercentre. However, its closure is announced for the end of 2021 and the 4,400 job seekers who are registered there will therefore have to turn to the agencies, further afield, which still exist. This Thursday, Place Occitane, the vast majority of Pôle Emploi employees were on strike and gathered in front of their agency to prevent his disappearance. Admittedly, the premises are experiencing water infiltration and are inaccessible to disabled people, but these problems are not insoluble, says the intersyndicale (CGT, CLL, FO, Snap, SNU, SUD).

Of dematerialization in dehumanization

For Thomas Domenech (CGT), this scheduled closure is part of a global policy: “The general management wants to get Pôle emploi out of a network operation that provides advice and support to achieve a vast digital platform. “ In this logic, the agencies are doomed to disappear. And dematerialization turns into dehumanization. “In 2020 in the Occitanie region, 78% of new job seekers refused a video interview with their advisor and preferred face-to-face”, argues Thomas Domenech. “In this agency, we work with social centers, with associations helping homeless people and isolated women. Will all of this go away? “, adds Émilie Masagué, a non-union employee.

On the eve of the strike, the regional director made a stint at the Place Occitane agency. According to the advisers mobilized, he suggested that the closure would not be definitively recorded, that exchanges should take place. Hence Emilie Masagué’s question: “Is the management backing down?” Or is she trying to smoke us out? ”