Christine Torrent was born in Saint-Cyprien 63 years ago and has always lived there. She chairs the committee of this district located on the left bank of the Garonne, in Toulouse. For a long time, “Saint-Cyp” was a popular suburb where Spanish Republicans, gypsies, people from the countryside lived together… But times are changing. Christine must now lead a battle, with many others, to maintain social medicine and assistance services for the most disadvantaged located on the site of La Grave, historic hospital of the Pink City. Activities endangered by a real estate developer who wants to take advantage of this heritage gem. “To our great misfortune, we have a wonderful site! “ she quips.

“We privatize and commodify public space. Ève Scholtes, Abbé-Pierre solidarity committee

Right next to the historic brick buildings, the promoter Kaufman & Broad, omnipresent in Toulouse, bought the disused premises of the Claudius-Regaud Institute of Oncology from the CHU. Instead, there is only a gaping hole left for the moment. The walls did not offer any architectural interest, but the place could have found another use than the four-star hotel residence planned by the developer. In the local press, it ensures that its real estate program will also include social housing or at controlled prices. But in his publicity documents, he especially praises “Exceptional spacious apartments extended by generous terraces”. With a view of the Grave, the dome, the Garonne, the quays …

The Nanta pavilion: psychological listening point in danger

One problem, however: the Nanta pavilion, right in the middle of the listed historic site. A little dilapidated, it spoils the landscape. Its occupants, above all, upset Kaufman & Broad. Since 2017, the place has been welcoming homeless people and also houses the premises of the Abbé-Pierre solidarity center and Right to Housing (DAL). These associations provide free tutoring, French lessons, tailoring workshops, etc. It is also a psychological point of contact. But these activities attract a population in great precariousness, which becomes undesirable right in front of a high-end hotel. Also undesirable are the suffering people who attend the last social medicine services of the hospital of La Grave: psychiatric and geriatric consultations, permanent access to care, sexual health center … Medical activities provided here until 2022 but which must then migrate to a site far from the city center.

The threat of eviction proceedings

However, the Abbé-Pierre solidarity center and the DAL have negotiated a relocation agreement with the municipality within the perimeter of La Grave. But the Capitol has not signed it and refuses to comment on this file, while the town hall and the CHU have initiated an eviction procedure. The press service simply indicates: “A convention has been discussed and has not come to an end. It is no longer possible for financial reasons, following the health crisis. “ However, the administrative court could rule in the coming days on the expulsion procedure.

“We privatize and commodify public space”, laments Ève Scholtes, of the Abbé-Pierre solidarity committee. What is happening in Saint-Cyprien, as in many working-class neighborhoods with a historical heritage, is an appropriation of space by the wealthy classes to the detriment of the traditional inhabitants. A prestigious real estate program cannot be linked to precarious populations …

The Kaufman & Broad project would only be a step

Especially since the Kaufman & Broad project would only be a step, warns Mathieu Félix, CGT unionist at the hospital: “The CHU wants to sell another part of the perimeter of La Grave. “ A plot a little further from the Garonne, but which adjoins a public garden and the Musée d’Art Contemporain des Abattoirs. Above all, it hosts a child psychiatry service and the health stop, where people who live on the street are treated. Faced with this new threat, Christine Torrent recalls the claims: “Relocate the occupants of the Nanta pavilion. Maintain health services. Take into account the opinion of the inhabitants of Saint-Cyprien! “