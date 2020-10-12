The SAMU 31 now receives “20 and 25% additional calls linked to Covid per day”, reports Professor Vincent Bounes.

The cities of Montpellier and Toulouse go on maximum alert from Tuesday, October 13. In the capital of Haute-Garonne, the health indicators linked to the Covid-19 epidemic are deteriorating too much: “We’ve been feeling the degradation for a few weeks now”, said Professor Vincent Bounes, who heads the SAMU department, Monday on franceinfo.

The doctor explains that the SAMU records “increasing calls, increasing calls for serious patients, serious hospitalized patients arriving more and more”. SAMU 31 now receives “20 and 25% more calls related to Covid per day”. The SAMU chief explains that it is above all the nature of these calls that has changed:

Until now, we had a lot of patients who called us who were students during the start of the school year. Now, these are older patients, so of course with more serious profiles.Prof. Vincent Bounes, head of Samu 31to franceinfo

Vincent Bounes adds that he feels “a little tension on the resuscitation beds, with staff reinforcements which have been requested and beds which are in the process of reopening”. Nevertheless, the boss of SAMU 31 wants to be reassuring: “There are still a lot of beds because in fact there are potentially several hundred which can open depending on the events. Simply, we have to say to ourselves that, in intensive care units, at present, in their configuration of base, there will remain ten beds out of approximately 150 to 200 “.

Faced with these worrying indicators, the professor is optimistic about the capacity of his services to cope with an influx of patients: “We are not afraid of being inundated with calls. I can tell you that after the spring that we have been through, I think we are pretty much vaccinated for everything that can happen”. He recalls that at that time, the 15 had recorded in his area a 400% increase in the number of calls. “We still have room”, he reassures.