Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), correspondence.

At Latélec, the plan of 130 job cuts is simply abandoned. The management of this aeronautical company, a subsidiary of the Latécoère group, had to reverse this February 1. ” It’s a relief among the staff “, Rejoices Marc Laborde, CGT union representative on the Labège site, in the Toulouse suburbs. In 2019, therefore before the health crisis, Latélec, producer of electrical wiring for Airbus, Boeing or Dassault, had a difficult year due to investments essential to the launch of new programs. However, “ for years the company has experienced very strong growth dynamics and Latélec’s fundamentals are healthy », Marc Laborde analyzes. And therefore the elimination of 130 jobs, announced in early October 2020, was not justified, according to a large number of employees.

Tough negotiations …

The application of the long-term partial activity scheme (Apld), accepted by all unions, has made it possible to preserve jobs. But the renunciation of the management was also caused by the struggles that took place in this company, however little used to social mobilization: four days of strike, a rally on December 8 in front of the headquarters of the Latécoère parent company in Toulouse, numerous meetings of very tough negotiations… On the Labège site, which employs 400 people, nearly half went on strike. While some of the staff, currently teleworking, is not present on site. An inter-union (FO – CGT) has emerged, but the non-union members have often been the driving force behind this social movement. The strikers then expressed their will ” to be respected, to raise your head “. ” Struggles have weighed in, shareholders don’t like bad publicity for their company », Believes Marc Laborde. For the trade unionist, ” if this plan is deleted, it is proof that we could do without it “. In the local press, Latélec’s HRD, Hervé Blanchard, tries to pass off this setback of management as a resounding victory: “ 130 jobs saved! “

Switch to 3×8

For Latélec employees, however, all the clouds have not been dispelled. Failing to reduce staff, management now wants to impose a collective performance agreement (CPA). This, detailed by the CGT, would constitute a significant social decline: elimination of bonuses and days of seniority, elimination of the maintenance of wages during the waiting day, transition to 3X8 … This APC would also apply to the factory of Liposthey, in the Landes, where the hundred or so workers are expected to work on weekends. The increase in productivity would come at the expense of working conditions. The CGT (13% of the votes) clearly indicates refusing to sign this agreement. It would seem that the same is true for FO (28%). But what will happen to the CFE-CGC, the majority union which receives 40% of the votes in professional elections in the company? For its part, the management, which had to put the job-cutting plan back in its drawers, will have more difficulties in forcing staff to this social decline. We can predict that the winning mobilization of employees, almost unprecedented in this company, will now weigh on social relations at Latélec.