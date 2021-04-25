Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German coach Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s English coach, has not lost a match outside Stamford Bridge, the stronghold of the Blues, since he took over the team’s coaching mission, succeeding club legend Frank Lampard last January, and it is the best successful start outside the ground for a coach to coach Chelsea for the time. The first, and no other coach has achieved it throughout the history of this club.

And after Chelsea’s victory over West Ham United at home 1-0 in the “32nd round” of the Premier League, the number of matches that have not been lost has become outside the stadium since his arrival, ten games, including 8 victories, during which the team’s players scored 14 goals, and he did not enter They have only scored 3 goals, in addition to the team getting “7 clean sheets” in these ten matches.

Thus, Toukhl became second-placed in the number of non-loss away from home, and only the Italian Claudio Ranieri, former coach of Leicester, who did not lose outside the stadium in his first 11 games with the team, was ahead of him in the Premier League.

Chelsea will play its 11th away match next Tuesday, “Stamford Bridge”, in which he can equal Ranieri, where he faces Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the Spanish capital, in the first leg of the European Champions League semi-final “Champions League”.