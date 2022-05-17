KOEI TECMO GAMES And DMM Games they will also bring the edition to the West PC from Touken Ranbu Warriorswith the debut on Steam set for it May 24. This edition of the game will support resolution a 4K and up to 60 fpsand will also be released in version Digital Deluxe Edition.

The edition PC from Touken Ranbu Warriors it will therefore arrive in the West together with the previously announced version Nintendo Switchalso outgoing on May 24.

Below you can find a new trailer for the game!

Touken Ranbu Warriors is the first console game in the series Touken Ranbu. The brand new experience promises to combine the Touken training of the simulation game Touken Ranbu -ONLINE- with breathtaking action from KOEI TECMO’s popular Warriors series, offering unmissable 1v1000 combat. Touken Ranbu Warriors features 15 characters from Touken Ranbu -ONLINE-, where famous swords take the form of warriors called Touken Danshi (swordsmen) and elite fighters are sworn to protect history. In Touken Ranbu Warriors, the members of Touken Danshi they are adrift in time without their master, the Saniwa, to guide them, when they are suddenly attacked by the fearsome History Retrograde Army (HRA). After the initial conflict, the Touken Danshi are approached by the government of the time and sent on missions to the war-torn Sengoku era, where the revision of Japanese history is already underway. Will the Touken Danshi heroes be able to restore order by restoring the original timeline? The fierce but beautiful battles of the Touken Danshi are finally a reality! The game is set to feature the thrilling action Musou fans have come to expect from a franchise title, including fighting alongside partner characters and head-to-head duels against enemies! Touken Ranbu Warriors also includes “Honmaru“, The main base of our heroes. Here you can freely place the members of the Touken Danshi to get a glimpse of their daily life which can only be lived in this game.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES, DMM Games Street Gematsu