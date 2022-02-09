The latest issue of the weekly magazine Weekly Famitsu coming out in Japanese bookstores presents the review for one of the titles in the series Musou arriving soon in Japan and in the rest of the world, more precisely on the 17th of this month at home and on May 24 in Europe.

This new title that sees the collaboration between the team of Omega Force and the browser game of DMM Gamesmixes the classic mechanics of the franchise Warriors with a new series of novelties coming instead from Touken Ranbu.

The rating assigned by Famitsu to the title coming up Nintendo Switch (and on PC, but only in Japan) is from 34 out of 40. That is, two 9s and two 8s from each of the four editors of the magazine. We can therefore hope that he is an excellent exponent of the hack and slash genre of the series KOEI TECMO GAMES and we can’t wait to try it firsthand to let you know our opinions.

Source: Weekly Famitsu