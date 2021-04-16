London (dpa)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said that the team is currently enjoying the best position and facing Manchester City in the best time after successfully passing the last challenges, when the two teams meet tomorrow, Saturday, in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Chelsea stated on his website, that Tuchel realizes the size of the challenge that the team will face in the match against Manchester City, which is coached by Pep Guardiola, which proves the uniqueness of Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League, 11 points ahead of its closest competitor, Manchester United, who is in second place, but he was given He stressed that this is the perfect timing to face Manchester City, after the progress Chelsea has made in recent weeks. Tuchel said: We are living in a good moment. We suffered a blow on our stadium by being dismissed by Thiago Silva, and defeat by West Bromwich 2-5 in the two teams’ league match on April 3rd, but then we gave a wonderful response. After the defeat against West Bromwich, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-1 in the league, and also decided to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals, where they beat Porto 2-0 in the first leg, and then lost 1-0 to them, to qualify for a winner with a total score of 2 -1.