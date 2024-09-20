Idea Factory International has finally revealed the Western release date for the very special Touhou Spell CarnivalThe game will be available digitally starting from next November 19th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchwhile the physical edition will arrive in Europe only from December 3rd.

A companion will also be released for the game. Digital Deluxe Edition from €69.99 which will include a digital version of an Artbook and the soundtrack. In addition, those who purchase the game in the first two weeks from the exit they will get as a bonus the Gensokyo Safe Adventure Packa package that includes valuable equipment and items to start our adventure.

Source: Idea Factory International