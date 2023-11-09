Compile Heart And Sting have shared the teaser trailer, images and first information regarding it online Touhou Spell Carnivala mix between tactical RPG and bullet hell set in the vast universe of Touhou Project.

Touhou Project is a series of bullet hell shooting games created by the development team Team Shanghai Alicedriven by ZUN. Set in Gensokyoa land isolated from the outside world, follows the events of Reimu Hakureigirl of the Sanctuary Hakureiwhile solving the “anomalies” caused by various factors.

One day Reimu notices “mysterious pillars” that have risen in various parts of Gensokyo. The pillars were the signal that the Futousaia festival organized by Yukari Yakumo in which participants fight to obtain spell cards. To find out the real reason for the Futousai organized by Yukari Yakumo, Reimu Hakurei joins the spell card competition.

The game is scheduled for release in spring of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchcurrently only in Japan.

Touhou Spell Carnival – Teaser trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu