Compile Heart has revealed the Japanese release date for Touhou Spell Carnivaltitle developed by Sting. The game will be available in Japan starting starting next April 18, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There is currently no information regarding a possible release in the West.

The title will be available in three different editions: the Standard Edition from 8,580 yen (around €55), the Carnival Edition from 10,780 yen (around €69) and it Special Pack from 14,080 yen (around €90). The latter will include SD figures within it Reimu And Marisaa scroll to hang with exclusive artwork, a set of stickers, a visual book and the soundtrack CD.

