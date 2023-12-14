Compile Heart And Sting have shared a new trailer and new images online for Touhou Spell Carnival, announcing the presence of new characters within the game. It's about Yukari Yakumo, Remilia Scarlet and Sakuya Izayoi.

Touhou Spell Carnival will be available from April 18, 2024 in Japan on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Let's see the new trailer below.

Touhou Spell Carnival – Trailer with release date

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu