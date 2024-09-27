Idea Factory International revealed the Limited Edition Of Touhou Spell Carnivalwhich will be available next time December 3. Coming soon PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switchwe will be able to purchase it through company website al price of €99.99 with pre-orders they will open from October 3rd.
The Limited Edition contains:
- a copy of the game for your chosen platform
- a reversible cover
- the figures of Reimu and Marisa
- a hardcover artbook
- the soundtrack CD
- an exclusive Trading Card
- …all contained in a collector’s box
We leave you now with the opening film of the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!
Touhou Spell Carnival – Opening cinematic
