Following the release PC dated 2019, the title Touhou Shoujo: Tale of Beautiful Memories will arrive soon also on Nintendo Switchas officially announced by Mediascape. A playable version of this Switch version will be present at The 19th Annual Hakurei Shrine Grand Festival on May 8th, at the Play booth, Doujin!

If you don’t know the game yet, you can find a small overview below!

Overview

Travel through a pixelated isometric version of Gensokyo in this near-3D action RPG! Play as Reimu Hakurei and his friends and try to get to the bottom of the accident!

This time around, Gensokyo features a rich variety of terrains! Explore every corner of this quasi-3D playing field!

Using the snap and jump buttons, as well as attacks and special equipment, players can access tons of places! There may even be secret places unrelated to history waiting to be discovered!

Battles are fought using quick action commands! By pressing the right buttons at the right time to match the realistic movements of Gensokyo’s residents, you can amass power and take down your enemies one after another!

You can control eight different characters: Reimu Hakurei, Koishi Komeiji, Tenshi Hinanai, Sakuya Izayoi, Yukari Yakumo, Reisen Udongein Inaba, Nitori Kawashiro and Doremy Sweet! Each of them wields a different weapon and fights in their own style!

This story features many different characters from Gensokyo! They may present themselves as allies or enemies as you work to uncover the truth behind the incident!

By following the many divergent paths, you may discover surprising sides of Touhou’s characters and perhaps even receive things that could help you on your journey! Some characters may even challenge you to a duel! Can you win against them all?