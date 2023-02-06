Marveloustogether with the subsidiaries XSEED Games And Marvelous Europehave announced the next arrival on ours Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc Street Steam Of Touhou Shinsekai: Longing for an alternative worldtitle originally known as Touhou Choushinsei, Touhou Shinsekai: Longing for an alternative world.

Touhou Shinsekai: Longing for an alternative world is developed by Ankake Spathe same study that gave birth to Youyou Kengeki Musou And Touhou: Scarlet Curiosityand does not yet enjoy a release date or minimum launch window.

Below we offer a small introduction to the story of the game, followed by the announcement trailer!

History

Deep in the mountains of Japan hides a place called “Gensokyo”, a land cut off from the world with a barrier about 130 years ago.

Reimu and Mariasa lived a peaceful life there, but were pushed out of the barrier by a strange phenomenon, and found themselves wandering an unfamiliar city.

There they met a girl named Touko, who possesses supernatural powers and longs for Gensokyo.

Was it a chance meeting? Their daily life is about to change radically…

Announcement trailer

Source: Marvelous, Marvelous Europe, XSEED Games Street Gematsu