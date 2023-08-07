Unknown X And Alliance Arts have announced that they are working on the version pc of two chapters of Touhou Project. The first is Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lostrhythm game that will be available on PC next February 8, 2024 and which will also be released on in the future Nintendo Switch.

The second is instead Touhou Dungeon Maker: The Labyrinth of Heartof which a possible exit window has not yet been revealed.

We leave you now with the teaser trailers for the two new chapters of Touhou Projectwishing you a good vision as always!





Source: Unknown X