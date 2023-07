XSEED Games announces that Touhou: New World in version Playstation 5 And Playstation 4 will debut next September 12thwhich is just two months away from the release Nintendo Switch And pc Street Steamfixed out of this July 12th.

In addition to the release date, a brand new gameplay trailer has also arrived on the net, which you can check out below!

Source: XSEED Games Street Gematsu