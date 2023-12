The version for Nintendo Switch of the restaurant simulator Touhou Mystia's Izakaya will be launched worldwide next May 2, 2024as announced by the publisher Phoenixx and by the developers of Dichroic Purpilion. Inside it will be possible to find, among the languages ​​included, English, but not Italian.

Below we can see a new trailer with the release date.

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya – Trailer with release date

