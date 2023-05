Phoenixx and the developers Nishoku Yuushichou and Re0 Doujin they announced the release Nintendo Switch Of Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya, already available on PC. The release is set for 2024.

It will be playable for the first time in the Switch version on May 7th at the event Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai 2023 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan.

Source: Phoenixx Street Gematsu