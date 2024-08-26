The publisher Phoenixx and the developer Aqua Style announce the edition PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch of the RPG dungeon crawler Touhou Genso Wanderer: FORESIGHT. It will be available worldwide from September 18th with English language support.

In Japan, the title will also be released in a physical edition next year. November 28th in regular and limited edition. Touhou Genso Wanderer: FORESIGHT It has already been available on Steam since May 15th.

The console versions of the game will feature improvements in the temple Hakureia new costume for Reimu, and new spell cards inspired by boss special moves. Check out the announcement trailer below.

Touhou Genso Wanderer: FORESIGHT – Announcement Trailer

Source: Phoenixx away Gematsu