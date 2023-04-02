Toughest Battles | Sanna Marin gathering a huge vote in the Tampere region

There is extremely tight competition for votes in many constituencies. Constituencies outside of Helsinki and Uusimaa are monitored in this story.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is gathering a huge amount of votes in Pirkanmaa. When 58.3 percent of the votes had been counted, he already had 23,391 votes.

In the 2019 election, Marin received 11,722 early votes and his final vote total was more than 19,000 votes.

Aamulehti predicts in its analysis that Marin can reach up to 30,000 votes.

In the wake of Sanna Marin, other social democrats in Pirkanmaa are also getting big votes. Marin’s friend and fellow party member Ilmari Nurminen (sd) had collected 3,333 votes and the former mayor of Tampere and chairman of SAK Lauri Lyly(sd) 3 199. Tampere’s mayor from the Communist Party Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) had collected 7,448 votes. In the previous election, he received 5,082 preliminary votes.

The Marin phenomenon has grown stronger than ever in Pirkanmaa, says the director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies, which is part of the University of Turku Markku Jokisipilä.

“Those who are fans of him fan even more after the commotion. And those who are critical of him are even more critical. These kind of cancel each other out.”

In Pirkanmaa, there is a fierce battle between the new candidates and those aiming for the next season. The distribution includes, among other things Hassin’s fairy tale (green) sounds.

In Satakunta

Oulu

Vaasaof in the area of ​​the constituency, there is no doubt for which party the area is the most important in the whole country.

Four out of all nine MPs of the Swedish People’s Party, or Rkp, came from the Vaasa electoral district.

Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson was the vote rake of the electoral district in the last election. At the Central Economic Minister Mika Lintilä it was interesting to see how the critical publicity affected the voters.

In the last election, Rkp won first place in the Vaasa electoral district, passing the centre, which had held the seat of power for a long time. Both parties have four MPs.

However, the center’s list is strong, and it has no less than three representatives who became ministers this term: the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti KurvinenMinister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä and served as Minister of Defense for a couple of months at the beginning of the year Mikko Savola. Even more votes than all of them in the last election, however, were still collected by the candidate Pasi Kivisaari (middle).

The current three MPs of Basic Finns are applying for re-election. The party is facing a fairly even race with Rkp and the centre.

In the electoral district of Vaasa, tension is also caused by the transition to the European Commission Jutta Urpilainen’s story (sd) the more than 11,000 votes they received in the last election are divided.

Middle Finland the center has been the biggest party, but now it’s tough to keep the first place. The Greens and the Left Alliance will also have to fight for passers in this election, probably harder than in the last election.

Anne Kalmaria is considered the tough name of the city center in Central Finland. The most famous candidate of the Greens is in the Jyväskylä region Bella Forsgren.

To hell with the winner of the electoral district in the last election was Sdp, which gained one additional seat in the parliament from Hämee.

Basic Finns and the coalition are vying for the fourth MP seat.

Made by Hämee Sanomi support measurement according to the Basic Finns can get one additional seat for the new election period at the expense of the Christian Democrats. Kd has one MP from Häme, Päivi Räsänen.

Southeast Finland the constituency is now fighting for fifteen representative seats because the constituency is losing two seats. The electoral district stretches from Kymenlaakso through Mikkeli and Savonlinna to South Karelia.

Kotka is the territory of the Social Democrats. However, in Kymenlaakso, the Basic Finns are also strong, and further north is the center. In Kotka, the candidate is the minister of municipalities Sirpa Paatero (sd). The top name of the fundamental Finns has served as deputy speaker of the parliament Juho Eerola.

The vote rake in the last elections in the region was the coalition Antti Häkkänenwhose hometown is Mäntyharju.

In the 2019 election Ano Turtiainen was elected to parliament as a candidate of basic Finns from the electoral district of South-Eastern Finland. He was expelled from Basic Finns in 2021. Turtiainen founded the Power belongs to the people party, whose candidate he is now.

In the northern parts of the electoral district, the strong candidate is from the center Hanna Kosonen from Savonlinna.

Savo-Karelia two strong women from the center of the largest party in the constituency Anu Vehviläinen and Hannakaisa Heikkinen are no longer candidates, so the struggle is for the votes inherited from them.

The change could mean that the center will have trouble keeping its four seats. The support of basic Finns in Savo-Karelia seems to be the same as in the previous elections. No big surprises are expected in the Social Democrats or the coalition either.

The strong candidates in the constituency are the chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah and the greens Krista Mikkonen.

Lapland in the electoral district, the center has been the unshakable leading party. Most recently, the center received almost a third of all votes in Lapland.

Once again, a candidate has made a decades-long political career Paavo Väyrynen, this time again from the center list. The party’s active member of parliament Mikko Kärnä has moved to Helsinki to run for office.

Basic Finns, Sdp and the coalition are struggling evenly behind the center in Lapland.

Åland one member of parliament is always elected from the constituency. Has sat in the parliament for the last couple of terms Mats Löfström got more than 11,000 votes last season, while the number of votes for the second-placed candidate was just over 1,000.

