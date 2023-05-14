The tightening of rules on the border between Mexico and the United States is starting to force many migrants to opt for legal ways to migrate. Irregular crossings are decreasing, but the causes of this flow threaten once again to overwhelm restrictions.

While Title 42 was invoked to execute 2.8 million expulsions of migrants to Mexico, now, with Title 8 remaining in effect, they could still be returned to their countries of origin and be barred from applying for asylum. . If arrested, they are also banned from returning for a period of five years and may be penalized.

To address the issue, the US government has made available the CBP One app, which should be used to make an appointment and demonstrate the need for asylum. The app is overloaded, despite Washington promising to increase the number of daily queries to 1,000.

“The border is not open,” repeat members of the White House.

Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, says that the flow of people to the border “is decreasing”.

“We had no clashes or situations of violence,” said the Chancellor at a press conference on Friday, in contrast to US President Joe Biden’s predictions about a “chaotic” transitory situation.

The migration crisis is a sensitive issue for Democrat Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, and a campaign issue for his Republican rivals.

– Mexican blockade –

The smaller displacement of migrants coincides with Mexico’s decision to “not grant” documents to transit through the country, according to Ebrard.

These papers allowed migrants to move from southern Mexico to the northern border.

However, on the southern border of Mexico, this Saturday, the arrival of migrants continued, taking advantage of the scarce surveillance, but no large numbers were observed.

“They continue to cross as usual and have not reinforced the presence of the National Guard or the Army,” Heyman Vázquez, a priest from Tapachula, in the southern state of Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala, told AFP. The priest assists the foreigners with food.

Last Thursday, the immigration authorities in that city closed a provisional center where permissions to cross Mexico were granted, so that hundreds of people arrived this Saturday in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the state capital, to try to regularize their situation in other public offices .

The Guatemalan government foresees a “very difficult humanitarian situation” as it will have to offer shelter to people transiting through the country while they “await their asylum procedure”, said the presidential secretary of Communication, Kevin López, on Friday.

Among the legal avenues for migration, there are also family reunification programs and humanitarian permits for Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans.

In any of these cases, migrants must process the application before arriving at the ports of entry. Exceptions are few, such as, for example, if they were denied asylum in a country they passed through on their way to the United States, if they were unable to use the CBP One application, or in the case of unaccompanied children.

Experts warn about the limitations of these measures.

“This will further violate the migration process, which will not stop until the expelling countries have the conditions for it,” Eduardo González, academic at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, told AFP.

The situation may also continue to be taken advantage of by “coyotes”, or human traffickers, who have turned illegal migration into a millionaire business.

“The cruelest solutions produce disorder and empower traffickers,” International Rescue Committee President David Miliband said in a statement.