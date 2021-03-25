D.he number of corona infections is increasing across the EU, most member states are struggling with the decreasing acceptance of the restrictions on public life that have been decided in all countries and with the continuing lack of vaccines. Because of this initial situation, EU Council President Charles Michel wanted to keep any dispute in the vaccination debate away from the video summit of EU heads of state and government on Thursday. This summit should send a signal of unity, also with a view to those third countries that have so far received vaccines from the EU.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the heads of state and government on Thursday with new figures with which she wanted to underline the need for the EU to look more closely at the export of vaccines in the future. 41.6 million cans have been delivered from the EU to non-EU countries since February, of which 10 million went to Great Britain.

A total of 77 million cans have been exported since the beginning of December. Of these, 31 million were made available for the Covax global aid program, which is intended to help vaccinate swiftly in poor countries. The delivery and vaccination numbers for the EU itself are not exhilarating: By the end of last week, 88 million doses had been delivered to the EU and 62 million had been vaccinated. 18.2 million people, that is 4.1 percent of the EU population, have now received two doses of vaccine. In all EU capitals, the thought is now being voiced that the vaccine that was carried out could have been used by oneself.





Admittedly, it was already clear at the beginning of the deliberations that the heads of state and government wanted to support the course of the EU Commission to control vaccine exports more closely and to create more transparency about them, but by no means to bring about a general vaccine export ban. The EU Commission tightened the applicable regulations on Wednesday.

The obligation that has existed since January that every company notifies a planned export continues to exist. A member state can now prohibit exports in individual cases if this is proportionate and meets the criterion of reciprocity. In addition, the export should be made more transparent by the fact that exports to the Efta countries Switzerland, Norway and Iceland as well as to the Covax countries must be registered.

According to the new rules, a ban would be proportionate if a target country already has a higher vaccination quota than the EU. This would be a lever for possible export bans to Great Britain. The criterion of reciprocity relates to the question of whether a potential recipient country allows the export itself. These two criteria do not represent a clear shift in the direction of a general prohibition. The EU Commission recently announced that 380 of 381 applications have been approved. Von der Leyen left it open whether this relationship should change in general and fundamentally. A fundamental change of course would be dangerous, it said in the commission, because it jeopardizes global supply chains, which would also damage the EU.

This once again made it clear that the new rules are primarily aimed at one country (Great Britain) and one company – the manufacturer Astra-Zeneca. Astra-Zeneca produces a significant amount of its vaccine in the EU, but mainly ships it to the UK. How the company’s not identical but similar contracts with the EU and the United Kingdom are to be interpreted has long been controversial. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed on Thursday that Britain had an “exclusive contract” with the manufacturer. “Our contract trumps theirs. It’s called contract law, it’s that simple, ”Hancock told the Financial Times.

Nevertheless, Brussels and London are looking to relax for the time being. In a statement on Wednesday evening, both sides emphasized that they would rely on cooperation, not impose any export bans on either side and not hinder exports to developing countries. The last point should probably also relieve the Covax countries of the fear that the new EU rules might mean a stop of deliveries to developing countries.

Von der Leyen didn’t just want to bring bad news. In her outlook on vaccine deliveries in the second quarter, she spread (admittedly not for the first time) optimism: After a total of 100 million doses in the first quarter, some of which are to be delivered in the coming days, she expects a further 360 by the end of June Million cans. 200 million should come from Biontech-Pfizer, 35 million from Moderna and 55 million from the American manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Its vaccine was only recently approved, and the first batches are expected for the end of April. The black sheep among the vaccine producers remains for the Commission chief Astra-Zeneca. A further 70 million cans are expected from the British-Swedish manufacturer in the second quarter, not 180 million as originally promised.

The forecasts remain subject to change. The vaccine from the Tübingen-based manufacturer Curevac, which has not yet been approved, is still a source of hope. But setbacks are also possible. The EU has still not been able to sign a contract with the American company Novavax, with which it has been negotiating for a long time. The company was delaying the signature due to production difficulties, reported the Reuters news agency on Thursday evening.