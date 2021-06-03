I.In March the European Parliament threatened to sue the EU Commission. It was about the ongoing dispute over the rule of law that is being fought in Brussels. There is a new instrument for this, the so-called rule of law conditionality in the EU budget. If violations of the rule of law in a member state affect the financial interests of the European Union, the EU Commission can initiate proceedings against the respective states and apply for financial sanctions. In the vote at the end of March, 529 MPs called on the Commission to do so by June 1 – with blue letters. Otherwise one will take action against them because of “inaction”.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

However, that date has passed without any action on the part of the Commission. For days the pro-European parliamentary groups in Brussels struggled to find a common stance. The Greens and Liberals wanted to put a resolution to the vote in the plenary session next week that would immediately translate the words of March into action.

Social Democrats and Christian Democrats, on the other hand, wanted to give the Commission more time, which was mainly due to political signals from the Commission. Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn announced last week that the Commission would present guidelines for the application of the new instrument in mid-June. Vice-President Věra Jourová, who is responsible for the rule of law, also indicated flexibility: one does not have to wait until the European Court of Justice has decided on complaints from Hungary and Poland against the new instrument. If his judgment comes “too late”, not until next year, one has to act beforehand.

During the deliberations of the group leaders on Thursday, the less confrontational stance prevailed. “We expect the Commission to present the application guidelines for the rule of law conditionality before the summer break. We want to and will cooperate constructively, which is not compatible with a lawsuit, “said the chairman of the Christian-Democratic EPP parliamentary group, Manfred Weber, of the FAZ apply as soon as possible. ”This is how it should be in the resolution that will be voted on next week.

Weber does not want to commit to a specific date; what can be heard is that it would be enough for him if the Commission sent the first letters after the summer break. The Social Democrats want to put more pressure on. Katarina Barley, who is responsible for the issue in the parliamentary group, spoke out to the FAZ in favor of triggering the complaint mechanism “this month” – that is to say: at the end. Then the Commission would have two months to react anyway. It would be two more months before the lawsuit was filed. Greens and liberals find it all too slow, but will probably give in.

The charge of inaction affects their authority

This way Ursula von der Leyen will definitely get some air. The charge of inaction undermines her authority as Commission President. However, she is now in a difficult bind. On the one hand, the member states have now created the political prerequisites so that the corona aid can finally flow. Hungary and Poland cannot stop this either. On the other hand, they only gave up their veto last December because von der Leyen assured them that the Commission would not initiate any proceedings as long as the ECJ had not made a final decision on the claims of both countries.

That was a political deal in the European Council. Parliament was neither involved nor has it ever accepted it. The MEPs argue strictly juridically: The regulation for the “protection of the budget of the Union” is valid since January 1st, which the European Council cannot suspend. The heads of state and government are not legislators, they can only roughly indicate the direction. A lawsuit in Luxembourg also has no suspensive effect. It will be months before a decision is made. The EU institutions have requested an accelerated procedure, but this should drag on at least until the end of the year, if not longer. The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who will have to face a parliamentary election in spring 2022, is betting on this.

Many in the European Parliament believe that the Commission will only open proceedings against individual states under great pressure. The Greens even have a legal opinion in the drawer to hold Hungary accountable. However, their insistence also carries a risk: How sharp the new sword really is does not depend on when it is used for the first time, but on whether it hits a country sensitively. It is not enough for the Commission to propose sanctions for this. They must also be adopted by the Member States by qualified majority. And they have to withstand a review by the ECJ. It might be wiser to wait for its basic judgment first.

In another case related to the rule of law, Hungary suffered another defeat in the highest European court on Thursday. The country wanted to invalidate a vote in September 2018 with which the European Parliament had initiated a procedure to review the rule of law under Article 7 of the EU Treaty. Two thirds of the votes cast were necessary for this. This came about because abstentions were not counted. However, this was done in full compliance with European law, judged the judges.