The updated regulation, recently issued by the Attorney General, regarding controlling violations and administrative penalties, to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus, tightened the penalty for vehicle drivers violating precautionary and preventive measures, by imposing fines of up to 10 thousand dirhams, and impounding the vehicle for a period not exceeding one month, offenders.

The regulation specified the number of passengers allowed in vehicles of different types, and stipulated the imposition of a fine of 3000 dirhams on the driver of the vehicle, in the event that the number of passengers allowed in the motorcycle exceeds, where only the driver is allowed, and in the case of cargo vehicles (pickup) the driver and one passenger are allowed, In the case of other vehicles, its driver and two passengers are allowed, with the exception of two categories: members of the same family and its auxiliary service workers, as well as relatives up to the second degree.

The regulation also introduced a number of penalties for vehicles violating precautionary measures, including the imposition of a fine of 5,000 dirhams imposed on the driver of the vehicle, with its seizure for a period not exceeding one month, if it is used to transport goods, objects or others, contrary to the authorized purpose, and in violation of health and safety instructions. . It also included a fine of 5,000 dirhams on the driver of the vehicle, with its seizure for a period not exceeding one month, with the exception of government vehicles, in the event of a violation of the use of transportation of all kinds to transport people, in violation of the conditions or controls of transport or travel times announced by the concerned authorities.

Regarding the violation of the use of vehicles in transporting workers, the regulations set controls, including a fine of 10,000 dirhams for the person in charge of the company, facility or driver of the vehicle, if the vehicle is private, with its seizure for a period not exceeding one month, in the event of a violation of the prohibition of transferring labor groups between the emirates of the state in any way. means, with the exception of the categories for which a decision is issued to exclude.

The regulation established strict penalties for violations of non-compliance with judicial arrest orders, escape when stopped, or infiltration for the purpose of evading preventive measures and measures, as it stipulated a fine of 10,000 dirhams with the vehicle being used for a period not exceeding one month, in the event of escape, non-compliance or Standing without an acceptable excuse for the competent judicial officer or his assistants upon arrest, to ensure compliance with precautionary measures and measures, or when detecting any of the violations stipulated in this decision.

The regulation imposed a fine of 5000 dirhams on the violator, and 10 thousand dirhams for each driver of a means of transportation who helped commit the violation, and everyone who mediated in it, with the vehicle being used for a period not exceeding one month, in the event of infiltration, entry, or attempt to illegally enter the areas Which the concerned authorities in each emirate of the state impose on them certain controls for their entry or return, with the aim of evading preventive measures and measures.

It also stipulated a fine of 5000 dirhams with the vehicle used in committing the violation impounded for a period not exceeding one month, and the fine shall be doubled in the event of recurrence in two cases, the first is a violation of the instructions of the concerned authorities for persons authorized to enter the country temporarily by means of transport for commercial purposes, and the second is a violation of refraining from leaving during the specified period Without an acceptable excuse.

