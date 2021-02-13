The Appeals Court in Fujairah tightened the sentence on Khaleeji to two years in prison for consuming psychotropic substances, after the first instance court ruled that he was imprisoned for six months.

The details of the case are due to the fact that the accused was caught using psychotropic substances, for being one of those subject to the periodic examination «aftercare system», where a sample was taken, and it was sent for the examination that proved that he had taken the psychotropic substances (methamphetamine and amphetamine), so he was transferred to the Fujairah Prosecution, which sent Accused of consuming a substance other than those authorized by law.

Fujairah court ruled in presence of the accused to six months imprisonment for the accusation against him, and on appeal, the Court of Appeal decided to amend the sentence to two years imprisonment, given that the accused is one of the precedents, and the court is satisfied with the evidence presented against him, and has the authority to prove the crime or not, and the relationship of the accused It has the authority of the matter judge, and he has broad authority whenever his belief is formed from anecdotal or actual evidence, as long as he relies on the correct image with all its proposed elements, so it condemns the accused and punishes him.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

